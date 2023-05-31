Hobart Private Capital LLC Invests $651,000 in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Hobart Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000. iShares U.S. Energy ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Hobart Private Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYE. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.33. 378,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,319. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.18 and its 200-day moving average is $45.20. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.94 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

