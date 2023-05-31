Hobart Private Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 114,169 iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Hobart Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 114,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,504,000. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up approximately 5.8% of Hobart Private Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.42. 362,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,081. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $69.49 and a twelve month high of $105.19.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

