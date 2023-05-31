Horizen (ZEN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4.21 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. During the last week, Horizen has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Horizen coin can now be bought for about $8.02 or 0.00029661 BTC on popular exchanges. Horizen has a market cap of $110.26 million and $4.21 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00119462 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00046160 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 37.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,744,812 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.