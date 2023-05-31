Horizen (ZEN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.26 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 31st. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. Horizen has a total market cap of $110.97 million and approximately $4.26 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can now be bought for about $8.07 or 0.00029750 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00118520 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00046156 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 37.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,745,656 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

