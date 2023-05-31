Hosking Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 109,923 Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Hosking Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 109,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,387,000. Elevance Health accounts for 2.3% of Hosking Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Elevance Health Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ELV. StockNews.com started coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $570.60.

ELV stock traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $444.21. 437,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,861. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $464.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $481.85. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $438.56 and a 52-week high of $549.52. The company has a market capitalization of $105.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.25 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 23.04%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Further Reading

