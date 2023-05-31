Hosking Partners LLP Boosts Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Hosking Partners LLP grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 94.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,369 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,396 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $13,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,549,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,263,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,117 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,719,169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,345,610,000 after buying an additional 492,464 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,568,746 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,374,317,000 after buying an additional 524,556 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,844,528 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,129,056,000 after acquiring an additional 765,392 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,856,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,452,484,000 after acquiring an additional 215,229 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $3.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $112.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,929,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,790,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.18 and its 200 day moving average is $119.62. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.96.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

