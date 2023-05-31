Hosking Partners LLP Buys 163,746 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Hosking Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,389,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 163,746 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up 4.0% of Hosking Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hosking Partners LLP owned about 0.06% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $98,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 20.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,621,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,248,626,000 after acquiring an additional 18,252,701 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,609,000 after buying an additional 7,859,100 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,861,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,822,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,144,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5,232.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,211,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSE WFC traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.46. 8,857,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,437,232. The firm has a market cap of $148.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WFC. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.45.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.