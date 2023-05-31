Hosking Partners LLP Buys 31,687 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Hosking Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,085,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,687 shares during the period. MGM Resorts International comprises 1.5% of Hosking Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Hosking Partners LLP owned about 0.28% of MGM Resorts International worth $36,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 37,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 10,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $100,180.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,796.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $100,180.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,796.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $2,221,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,179,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

MGM has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.13.

Shares of MGM stock traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $39.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,382,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,274,590. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 2.06. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $46.37.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

