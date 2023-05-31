Hosking Partners LLP Buys 45,914 Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Hosking Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) by 75.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,914 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Copa were worth $8,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPA. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Copa by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 21,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copa by 16.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Copa by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Copa by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Copa by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Copa from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Copa from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Copa from $117.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Copa from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.67.

CPA stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $104.66. 102,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,478. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.14. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12 month low of $55.25 and a 12 month high of $109.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.18%.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; South America; Central America; and Caribbean. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia, and other cities. The company was founded on May 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Panama.

