Hosking Partners LLP Grows Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Hosking Partners LLP increased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,126 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $7,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,916 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,887 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $279.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Applied Materials Trading Down 2.6 %

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $3.61 on Wednesday, reaching $132.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,786,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,278,025. The stock has a market cap of $112.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.60. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $138.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.46 and its 200-day moving average is $113.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.89%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

See Also

