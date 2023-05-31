Hosking Partners LLP Has $27.52 Million Stock Holdings in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Hosking Partners LLP grew its stake in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,141,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 324,519 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned 3.90% of MBIA worth $27,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in MBIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,206,000. Highland Peak Capital LLC bought a new stake in MBIA during the 4th quarter valued at $5,490,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in MBIA by 223.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 347,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 239,996 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in MBIA by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 218,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 109,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in MBIA by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 181,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 97,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Get MBIA alerts:

MBIA Price Performance

NYSE MBI traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $8.10. 198,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,882. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.26. MBIA Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $14.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MBIA ( NYSE:MBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.00 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that MBIA Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on MBI shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MBIA in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MBIA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Compass Point raised MBIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on MBIA from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

MBIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.