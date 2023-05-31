Hosking Partners LLP Purchases 1,545,432 Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Hosking Partners LLP boosted its position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,289,465 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,545,432 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $21,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $664,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the 4th quarter valued at $11,559,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of CEMEX by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 135,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of CEMEX by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,740,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,720,000 after buying an additional 173,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CEMEX by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 964,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after buying an additional 21,850 shares in the last quarter. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CEMEX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CX shares. Bank of America cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.80 to $7.20 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.90 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.28.

CEMEX Trading Up 1.5 %

About CEMEX

Shares of CX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.11. 2,653,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,559,753. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $6.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.18.

(Get Rating)

CEMEX SAB de CV operates as a global construction materials company. It offers cement, ready-mixconcrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA) and South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.