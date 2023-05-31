Hosking Partners LLP Purchases 47,535 Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Hosking Partners LLP increased its stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,144,170 shares of the coal producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,535 shares during the period. Peabody Energy makes up approximately 1.2% of Hosking Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Hosking Partners LLP owned approximately 0.80% of Peabody Energy worth $30,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTU. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 37.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 104.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,208 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:BTU traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $18.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,133,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,019,297. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.19. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $17.42 and a 52-week high of $32.89.

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The coal producer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 48.04% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Peabody Energy announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, April 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the coal producer to purchase up to 26.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Peabody Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Peabody Energy news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 257,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $7,307,206.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,109,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,518,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BTU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on Peabody Energy from $39.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following business segments: Powder River Basin, Midwestern U.S., Western U.S., Seaborne Metallurgical, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

Further Reading

