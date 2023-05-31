Hosking Partners LLP Raises Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Hosking Partners LLP lifted its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,511 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned about 0.05% of Kroger worth $16,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 24,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Kroger by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 692,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,317,000 after purchasing an additional 169,219 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kroger by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kroger alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.31.

Kroger Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of KR stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.59. 2,407,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,200,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.47. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $53.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.73.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

Insider Activity

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,747.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $1,187,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 126,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,024,866.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 201,505 shares of company stock worth $9,622,597. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.