Hosking Partners LLP Sells 135,965 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Hosking Partners LLP trimmed its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 574,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 135,965 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up approximately 1.9% of Hosking Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $47,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 6,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 14,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 6,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCHW. Bank of America decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $81.50 to $67.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James upgraded Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Price Performance

In related news, President Richard A. Wurster purchased 2,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,656.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 34,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $2,646,132.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,766.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Richard A. Wurster bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SCHW traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,220,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,077,111. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.64. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $86.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

