Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,520,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the April 30th total of 5,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 262,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.0 days. Currently, 10.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of Humacyte stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.42. The company had a trading volume of 174,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 5.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.08. Humacyte has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $6.38.
Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Monday, March 27th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUMA. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Humacyte during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Humacyte by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Humacyte during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Humacyte by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.05% of the company’s stock.
Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).
