Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,520,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the April 30th total of 5,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 262,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.0 days. Currently, 10.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Humacyte Price Performance

Shares of Humacyte stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.42. The company had a trading volume of 174,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 5.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.08. Humacyte has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $6.38.

Get Humacyte alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Humacyte

In other news, COO Heather Ledbetter Prichard sold 9,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $36,817.79. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,287.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, COO Heather Ledbetter Prichard sold 9,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $36,817.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,566 shares in the company, valued at $247,287.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 2,625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $7,218,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,365,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,255,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUMA. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Humacyte during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Humacyte by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Humacyte during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Humacyte by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

About Humacyte

(Get Rating)

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.