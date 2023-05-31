HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Short Interest Down 7.2% in May

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 946,300 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the April 30th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 169,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCM. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 520,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,694,000 after buying an additional 59,510 shares in the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd acquired a new position in HUTCHMED in the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,761,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,609,000 after purchasing an additional 488,185 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UG Investment Advisers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HCM traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.84. 29,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,532. HUTCHMED has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $21.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

