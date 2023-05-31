i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 911,200 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the April 30th total of 985,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

In other i3 Verticals news, CEO Gregory S. Daily acquired 22,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.90 per share, for a total transaction of $490,056.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 134,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,952,120. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other i3 Verticals news, CEO Gregory S. Daily acquired 27,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.28 per share, for a total transaction of $587,817.44. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 112,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,361.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory S. Daily acquired 22,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.90 per share, with a total value of $490,056.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 134,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,952,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 33.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in i3 Verticals by 14,942.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in i3 Verticals by 170.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in i3 Verticals during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in i3 Verticals during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the first quarter valued at about $3,371,835,000. 61.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IIIV traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.72. 44,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,211. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.58 and its 200-day moving average is $24.93. i3 Verticals has a 1 year low of $18.59 and a 1 year high of $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $93.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.02 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that i3 Verticals will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Software and Services, and Others. The Merchant Services segment offers payment solutions to businesses and organizations.

