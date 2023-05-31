Icapital Wealth LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Icapital Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 1.1 %

CVX traded down $1.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,933,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,131,237. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.54 and a one year high of $189.68. The company has a market capitalization of $287.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.87.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVX. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.78.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

