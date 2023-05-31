Icapital Wealth LLC Buys New Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in NU in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of NU in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NU in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NU Price Performance

Shares of NU remained flat at $6.75 during midday trading on Wednesday. 7,254,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,767,676. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $7.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. NU had a positive return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Equities analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of NU from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on NU from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NU from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.10 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.51.

NU Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

