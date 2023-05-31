Icapital Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Icapital Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,058 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Icapital Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Icapital Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 85,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,115,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,699,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,050,000 after acquiring an additional 162,805 shares during the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC now owns 57,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,378,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,492,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,841,000 after purchasing an additional 597,000 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

XBI stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,707,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,888,858. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $95.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

