Icapital Wealth LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Icapital Wealth LLC cut its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on JPM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of JPM stock traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,878,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,675,718. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.73. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $144.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $2,263,410.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at $26,373,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,578 shares of company stock worth $18,543,247 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

