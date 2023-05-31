Icapital Wealth LLC Has $876,000 Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Icapital Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,501 shares during the quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellesley Asset Management acquired a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth $121,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 886.7% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 96.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Airbnb during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.38. 3,514,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,392,226. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.91 and a 12-month high of $144.63. The stock has a market cap of $68.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.81.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 2,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $264,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,345,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total transaction of $41,027,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,483,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,988,250.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 2,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $264,990.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,345,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,821,228 shares of company stock worth $215,323,541. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABNB. Bank of America cut their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Airbnb from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Airbnb from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet cut Airbnb from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Airbnb from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.55.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

