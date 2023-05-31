Icapital Wealth LLC Increases Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Icapital Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. iShares Biotechnology ETF makes up about 4.3% of Icapital Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Icapital Wealth LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $5,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,568,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,693,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,363,000 after acquiring an additional 177,581 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,332,000 after acquiring an additional 521,820 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 951,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,294,000 after purchasing an additional 95,541 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 756,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,341,000 after purchasing an additional 283,756 shares during the period. 58.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,809. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $104.29 and a 1-year high of $138.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.18.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

