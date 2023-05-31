ICON 24-Hour Volume Reaches $5.72 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. ICON has a market capitalization of $227.77 million and $5.72 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ICON has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ICON coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000879 BTC on major exchanges.

ICON Coin Profile

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 958,636,855 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The official website for ICON is icon.community.

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

