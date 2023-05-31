iExec RLC Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.14 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Over the last week, iExec RLC has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One iExec RLC token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.51 or 0.00005576 BTC on exchanges. iExec RLC has a total market cap of $109.27 million and $6.14 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get iExec RLC alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00006831 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00019875 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00025361 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000103 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00016720 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001118 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,083.87 or 1.00045767 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000092 BTC.

iExec RLC Token Profile

iExec RLC is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

iExec RLC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.54976877 USD and is down -1.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $8,514,031.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iExec RLC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iExec RLC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for iExec RLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iExec RLC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.