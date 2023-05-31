ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Stock Price Up 7.6%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) rose 7.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.68 and last traded at $2.68. Approximately 954,304 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 4,485,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.
Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded ImmunityBio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.68.
ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.
