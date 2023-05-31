ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Stock Price Up 7.6%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) rose 7.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.68 and last traded at $2.68. Approximately 954,304 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 4,485,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded ImmunityBio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

ImmunityBio Trading Up 8.8 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunityBio

About ImmunityBio

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 18,454 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 30,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 18,042 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Oracle Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

