INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Short Interest Down 5.9% in May

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 465,100 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the April 30th total of 494,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of INDUS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities lowered shares of INDUS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get INDUS Realty Trust alerts:

INDUS Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of INDT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.80. 69,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,459. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.52. INDUS Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $48.33 and a 52-week high of $66.96.

INDUS Realty Trust Announces Dividend

INDUS Realty Trust ( NASDAQ:INDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.61). INDUS Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On INDUS Realty Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INDT. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 1,066.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 305.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 4,321.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. 84.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About INDUS Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in the developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.