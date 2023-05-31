Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Trading Down 6.4%

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.80 and last traded at $4.82. Approximately 826,110 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 2,462,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.

INFN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Infinera in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Infinera from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on Infinera from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.14 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55.

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 9.66% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $392.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Infinera’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Infinera Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Infinera news, CEO David W. Heard purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 744,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,687,467.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INFN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Infinera by 6.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,957 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 28,537 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Infinera by 55.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 34,680 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Infinera by 5.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,836,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,263,000 after purchasing an additional 208,779 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Infinera in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

