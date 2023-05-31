Informa plc (LON:INF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.80

Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.08) per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Informa’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Informa Price Performance

LON INF opened at GBX 702.80 ($8.69) on Wednesday. Informa has a one year low of GBX 498.80 ($6.16) and a one year high of GBX 732.80 ($9.06). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 696.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 662.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.87, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of £9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,930.83, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Informa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.27) target price on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 805 ($9.95) price target on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Informa from GBX 680 ($8.40) to GBX 690 ($8.53) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 724.29 ($8.95).

Informa Company Profile

Informa plc operates as an intelligence, events, and scholarly research company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person and virtual events, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.