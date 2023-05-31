Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Receives $60.36 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.36.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,856 shares in the company, valued at $6,171,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 297,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,557,000 after buying an additional 116,017 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IR stock opened at $58.44 on Wednesday. Ingersoll Rand has a 12 month low of $39.28 and a 12 month high of $61.06. The firm has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.91 and a 200-day moving average of $55.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.94%.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

