Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the April 30th total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 480,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Innovid

In related news, insider David Helmreich acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 698,857 shares in the company, valued at $866,582.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David Helmreich purchased 100,000 shares of Innovid stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 698,857 shares in the company, valued at $866,582.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilad Shany purchased 28,328 shares of Innovid stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $33,710.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 191,624 shares in the company, valued at $228,032.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 260,988 shares of company stock worth $289,657. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Innovid

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Innovid during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Innovid during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovid during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Innovid during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Innovid during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

Innovid Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of Innovid stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $1.24. The stock had a trading volume of 602,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,759. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. Innovid has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $4.94. The stock has a market cap of $170.13 million, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 3.17.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Innovid from $2.40 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Innovid in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Innovid Company Profile

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving and creative services. The company offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

