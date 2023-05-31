Insider Buying: Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Director Buys 7,000 Shares of Stock

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) Director Kevin J. Dallas purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $285.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,293.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $282.66. 895,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,261. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.36, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.65. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.05 and a twelve month high of $368.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALGN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $314.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Align Technology Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Align Technology by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 42.6% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

