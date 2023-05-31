Insider Buying: Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI) Insider Buys 719 Shares of Stock

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI – Get Rating) insider Isabel Liu purchased 719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 256 ($3.16) per share, for a total transaction of £1,840.64 ($2,274.64).

Isabel Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 7th, Isabel Liu bought 2,380 shares of Schroder Oriental Income Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 270 ($3.34) per share, for a total transaction of £6,426 ($7,941.18).

Shares of LON:SOI traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 252.50 ($3.12). The company had a trading volume of 384,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,657. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 256.95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 261.15. The stock has a market cap of £646.96 million, a PE ratio of 3,628.57 and a beta of 0.72. Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 230 ($2.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 282 ($3.48).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th were given a GBX 2 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. Schroder Oriental Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17,142.86%.

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific Region, including India and Australia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

