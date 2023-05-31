Insider Buying: Southland Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLND) COO Acquires 2,153 Shares of Stock

Southland Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Rating) COO Rudolph V. Renda acquired 2,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.86 per share, for a total transaction of $19,075.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 3,884,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,416,005.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Southland Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ SLND traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $8.50. 16,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,208. Southland Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Southland in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Southland

Southland Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLND. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Southland in the first quarter worth $97,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Southland in the first quarter worth $134,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Southland in the first quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southland in the first quarter worth $578,000.

Southland Holdings Inc is a provider of specialized infrastructure construction services principally in North America including bridges, tunneling, transportation and facilities, marine, steel structures, water and wastewater treatment and water pipeline end markets. Southland Holdings Inc is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

