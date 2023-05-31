Insider Selling: BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CTO Sells 5,608 Shares of Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 5,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $41,891.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 234,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,946.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

BigCommerce Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $7.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,525,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,760. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.10. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $21.80. The company has a market capitalization of $594.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.69.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BIGC shares. DA Davidson started coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on BigCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on BigCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BigCommerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BigCommerce

About BigCommerce

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,639,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,465,000 after purchasing an additional 275,829 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,015,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,491 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,277,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,361,000 after purchasing an additional 41,787 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,889,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,681,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,034,000 after purchasing an additional 168,921 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.