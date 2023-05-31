Insider Selling: BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CTO Sells 5,608 Shares of Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 5,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $41,891.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 234,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,946.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $7.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,525,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,760. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.10. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $21.80. The company has a market capitalization of $594.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.69.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on BIGC shares. DA Davidson started coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on BigCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on BigCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BigCommerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.88.
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.
