Insider Selling: Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Sells 700 Shares of Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.19, for a total value of $239,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,760,205.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gartner Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE IT traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $342.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,314,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,248. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.39 and a 12-month high of $358.25. The stock has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $315.26 and its 200 day moving average is $328.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.84. Gartner had a return on equity of 772.55% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gartner

IT has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group began coverage on Gartner in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $357.86.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 74 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Gartner in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Gartner by 4,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gartner

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm?s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

Featured Stories

