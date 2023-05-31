Insider Selling: Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Insider Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $111,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,790 shares in the company, valued at $8,486,578.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of PFGC traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,170,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,932. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.51 and a fifty-two week high of $63.22.
Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.94 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 0.57%. On average, equities analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,305 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,200 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,790 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.
Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.
