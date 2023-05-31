Insider Selling: Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Insider Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $111,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,790 shares in the company, valued at $8,486,578.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of PFGC traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,170,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,932. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.51 and a fifty-two week high of $63.22.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.94 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 0.57%. On average, equities analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFGC. UBS Group raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,305 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,200 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,790 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

