Insider Selling: Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) VP Sells 2,550 Shares of Stock

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) VP Ray Nicholas sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total value of $92,845.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,910.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Standard Motor Products Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SMP traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.36. 96,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.50. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $48.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.29. The company has a market capitalization of $766.25 million, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.56.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $328.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Standard Motor Products Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SMP shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Motor Products in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Standard Motor Products in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Standard Motor Products

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2,473.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 131.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 47.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 55.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management, Temperature Control, and All Other. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

Featured Stories

