Insider Selling: Stepan (NYSE:SCL) VP Sells 3,987 Shares of Stock

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 3,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.34, for a total value of $372,146.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,577,677.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of SCL traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.92. The company had a trading volume of 139,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,285. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.52. Stepan has a 1-year low of $87.11 and a 1-year high of $116.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.83.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $651.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.73 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Stepan will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Stepan’s payout ratio is 28.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Stepan by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 410,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,688,000 after acquiring an additional 260,016 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Stepan by 12.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,951,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,828,000 after purchasing an additional 221,795 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stepan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,622,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stepan during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,646,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Stepan by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,733,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,951,000 after purchasing an additional 112,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stepan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stepan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

