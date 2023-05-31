Insider Selling: Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) CFO Sells 6,887 Shares of Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 6,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total value of $190,976.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 725,328 shares in the company, valued at $20,113,345.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Unity Software Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of U stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.72. The company had a trading volume of 9,082,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,478,941. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.86 and a 200 day moving average of $31.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 2.16. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.22 and a 1-year high of $58.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in U. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 711,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,683,000 after purchasing an additional 117,106 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 14,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 78,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Unity Software Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on U shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Unity Software from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Unity Software from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Unity Software from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Unity Software from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

