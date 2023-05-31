Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) Short Interest Update

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the April 30th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 317,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Inspirato

In other news, major shareholder Institutional Venture Partners sold 58,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $55,184.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,553,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,025,780.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 141,171 shares of company stock valued at $134,817 over the last ninety days. 32.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISPO. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Inspirato in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Inspirato in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Inspirato in the 1st quarter valued at $1,794,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Inspirato in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Inspirato in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000.

Inspirato Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ ISPO traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $0.92. The company had a trading volume of 53,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,946. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average is $1.18. Inspirato has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $6.39.

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $86.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.29 million. On average, analysts predict that Inspirato will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Inspirato from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

About Inspirato

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide.

Further Reading

