Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $330.00.

PODD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $292.00 to $329.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $328.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

In other Insulet news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total value of $399,479.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,278,158.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total transaction of $399,479.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,278,158.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Alpuche sold 23,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total transaction of $7,140,815.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,957.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,656 shares of company stock worth $8,703,894. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Insulet by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Insulet in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Insulet by 78.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Insulet in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $272.58 on Wednesday. Insulet has a 52-week low of $192.33 and a 52-week high of $335.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $313.03 and a 200 day moving average of $301.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 233.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.80.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $358.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.21 million. Insulet had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Insulet will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

