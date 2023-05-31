Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Short Interest Down 5.5% in May

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,320,000 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the April 30th total of 4,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $9,220,387.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $9,220,387.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $173,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,690.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,211 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,110 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. United Bank grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,077,000 after purchasing an additional 49,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at about $1,679,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on ICE. UBS Group raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.70.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $1.55 on Wednesday, reaching $105.95. 4,456,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,551,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.06 and its 200-day moving average is $105.18. Intercontinental Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $113.07.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 65.12%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

