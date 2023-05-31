International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory lessened its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,822 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 107,057 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $31,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 342.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $1.27 on Wednesday, reaching $128.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,441,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,761,084. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 337.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.