International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.13.

Several research firms have issued reports on IFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:IFF opened at $78.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.68. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52-week low of $76.83 and a 52-week high of $135.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -39.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $170,282.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,180.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 65,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 179.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 9,029 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 570,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,790,000 after purchasing an additional 78,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 73,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 20,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.