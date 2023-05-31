Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.20

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.20 and last traded at $18.23, with a volume of 127562 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.46.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0706 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 81.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

