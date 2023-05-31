Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for May 31st (ACNB, ACOR, ADES, ARGX, BRCC, BSQR, CIGI, CLRO, CPSH, CYD)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, May 31st:

Hovde Group began coverage on shares of ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX). UBS Group AG issued a buy rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of BRC (NYSE:BRCC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI). They issued an outperform rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies (NYSE:DCT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN). The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG). UBS Group AG issued a neutral rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN). Imperial Capital issued an outperform rating and a $10.25 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA). They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH). They issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Near Intelligence (NASDAQ:NIR). Northland Securities issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT). William Blair issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF). The firm issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS). The firm issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA). Noble Financial issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a sell rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO). The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN). They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

