Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for May 31st (ACNB, ACOR, ADES, ARGX, BRCC, BSQR, CIGI, CLRO, CPSH, CYD)

Posted by on May 31st, 2023

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, May 31st:

Hovde Group began coverage on shares of ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX). UBS Group AG issued a buy rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of BRC (NYSE:BRCC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI). They issued an outperform rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies (NYSE:DCT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN). The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG). UBS Group AG issued a neutral rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN). Imperial Capital issued an outperform rating and a $10.25 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA). They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH). They issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Near Intelligence (NASDAQ:NIR). Northland Securities issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT). William Blair issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF). The firm issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS). The firm issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA). Noble Financial issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a sell rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO). The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN). They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

