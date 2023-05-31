iPath Series B Bloomberg Cotton Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:BAL) Stock Price Up 0.7%

iPath Series B Bloomberg Cotton Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:BAL – Get Rating) shares rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $61.29 and last traded at $60.59. Approximately 2,229 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 2,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.15.

iPath Series B Bloomberg Cotton Subindex Total Return ETN Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iPath Series B Bloomberg Cotton Subindex Total Return ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iPath Series B Bloomberg Cotton Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:BAL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 2.98% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Cotton Subindex Total Return ETN as of its most recent SEC filing.

