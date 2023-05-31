iPath Series B Bloomberg Tin Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJT) Trading 3.1% Higher

iPath Series B Bloomberg Tin Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJT – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $82.51 and last traded at $82.39. 2,727 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 259% from the average session volume of 759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.90.

iPath Series B Bloomberg Tin Subindex Total Return ETN Stock Up 3.1 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iPath Series B Bloomberg Tin Subindex Total Return ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in iPath Series B Bloomberg Tin Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJT – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 11.37% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Tin Subindex Total Return ETN worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

